India records 865 new Covid-19 infections, active cases dip to 9,092

India has recorded 865 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 9,092 from 10,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,818 with four deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,84,923). The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,44,013 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall tally to 11,63,598, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,771 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said in a bulletin.

A total of 917 tests were conducted in the city during the day, taking the cumulative test count to 1,88,65,350.

The number of recoveries has reached 11,43,676 after 48 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. There are now 151 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 11 and 17 was 0.0019 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is 33,720 days, the BMC bulletin said.