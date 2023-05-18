India records 906 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload declines to 10,179

The toll has risen to 5,31,814 (5.31 lakh) with 20 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data stated

Representative Image

India witnessed a single-day rise of 906 new Covid-19 cases as the active cases declined to 10,179, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the toll has risen to 5,31,814 (5.31 lakh) with 20 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The daily positivity rate has been pegged at 0.70 per cent and the weekly rate at 0.90 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,84,058). The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the website.

The number of people who have recuperated rose to 4.44 crore (4,44,42,065) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 24 Covid-19 cases and a single death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With the latest addition of cases, the tally of infections stood at 11,63,577 while the Covid-19 death toll rose to 19,771.

The cumulative number of recoveries increased to 11,43,628 after 46 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the BMC said.

The city is now left with 178 active cases, the report said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate is 98.3 per cent. The overall growth rate of cases between May 10 and May 16 was 0.0020 per cent, it said. The case doubling rate is 29, 550 days, the BMC said.

A total of 1,027 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of samples examined so far to 1,88,64,433.

(With inputs from PTI)