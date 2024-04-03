India rejects China’s name game in Arunachal Pradesh

The statement was issued by the MEA in response to media queries in the wake of China releasing a fourth list of 30 new names of various places in AP amid Beijing’s stepped-up assertions in recent weeks

MEA firmly rejected attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh (AP) and asserted that assigning names will not alter the reality that the state is, has been, and will always be an integral part of India.

The statement was issued by the MEA in response to media queries in the wake of China releasing a fourth list of 30 new names of various places in AP amid Beijing’s stepped-up assertions in recent weeks.

“China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of AP. We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

