India rejects China's name game in Arunachal Pradesh
India rejects China’s name game in Arunachal Pradesh

Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The statement was issued by the MEA in response to media queries in the wake of China releasing a fourth list of 30 new names of various places in AP amid Beijing’s stepped-up assertions in recent weeks

India rejects China's name game in Arunachal Pradesh

Randhir Jaiswal

India rejects China’s name game in Arunachal Pradesh
MEA firmly rejected attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh (AP) and asserted that assigning names will not alter the reality that the state is, has been, and will always be an integral part of India.


The statement was issued by the MEA in response to media queries in the wake of China releasing a fourth list of 30 new names of various places in AP amid Beijing’s stepped-up assertions in recent weeks.


“China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of AP. We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

beijing china arunachal pradesh national news new delhi india India news
