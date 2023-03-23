India reports 1,300 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 7,605

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India logged 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days, while the active cases have increased to 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,99, 418).

The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 92.06 crore tests for detection of Covid has been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 334 fresh coronavirus cases, 54 more than a day before, and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the new cases, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,40,479 and the death toll to 1,48,430.

One patient died of the viral disease in Solapur. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. The active cases stand at 1,648.

The bulletin said 174 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 79,90,401. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent.

The health department said 6,440 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests conducted in the state to 8,65,63,502.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid-19 situation amid a rise in cases in the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said. India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

