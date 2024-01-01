Breaking News
India reports 636 new cases of Covid-19, active tally rises to 4,394

Updated on: 01 January,2024 02:12 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

India reported 636 new cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection have increased to 4,394, the health ministry said on Monday

India reports 636 new cases of Covid-19, active tally rises to 4,394

India reports 636 new cases of Covid-19, active tally rises to 4,394
Key Highlights

  1. India reported 636 new cases of Covid-19
  2. The number of active cases of the infection have increased to 4,394
  3. Three new fatalities due to Covid have been reported in a span of 24 hours

India reported 636 new cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection have increased to 4,394, the health ministry said on Monday, reported the PTI.


Three new fatalities due to Covid-- two from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am, as per the PTI.


The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5 last year, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.


The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Meanwhile, India had on Sunday logged 841 new cases of Covid-19, the highest in 227 days, while the number of active cases of the infection was recorded at 4,309, the health ministry had said on Sunday.

Three new fatalities due to Covid-- one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on Sunday.

India had recorded 865 new Covid-19 cases on May 19. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

Maharashtra recorded 131 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 131 fresh Covid-19 cases after testing 12,405 samples at a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent, the state health department said.

No fatalities are reported.

A day earlier, the state had logged 172 Covid-19 infections.

Out of 8,76,33,748 laboratory samples tested until Sunday (since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020), 81,72,836 have tested positive for Covid-19, as per the health department.

(with PTI inputs)

Covid 19 Coronavirus India news Hello Health Health Matters

