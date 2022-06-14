Breaking News
India sees 6,594 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Updated on: 14 June,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent

Representational images. Pic/iStock


India logged a single day rise of 6,594 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,36,695, while the active cases have increased to 50,548, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent, the data updated at 8 am stated. An increase of 2,553 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.




The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.32 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,61,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.35 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

