Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai

Latest genome sequencing report finds these Omicron sub-variants in samples from May

A man undergoes COVID test at Nair hospital. File pic/Ashish Raje

For the first time, Mumbai has confirmed BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of novel Coronavirus’s Omicron variant. According to the latest genome sequencing report, three patients have been found to be infected with BA.4 sub-variant and one with BA.5 sub-variant.



All the patients, including two 11-year-old girls and two men in the 40-60 years age group, were infected between May 14 and May 24 this year. They all recovered in home isolation.

On Monday, the BMC released the report of the 12th round of genome sequencing conducted by the Kasturba hospital laboratory. Out of the 279 samples tested, 278 samples were of Omicron variants and one subtype of Delta.

Also read: Covid-19: National daily TPR jumps past 3 per cent

Show full article