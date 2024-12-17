Breaking News
India Sri Lanka to boost defence energy trade ties

Updated on: 17 December,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

PM Modi said both sides decided to emphasise investment-led growth

India, Sri Lanka to boost defence, energy, trade ties

PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

India and Sri Lanka Monday adopted a futuristic vision to expand their partnership, resolved to soon conclude a defence cooperation pact and decided to ramp up energy ties by establishing electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines.


The decisions were taken during wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.


PM Modi said both sides decided to emphasise investment-led growth and connectivity for the India-Sri Lanka economic partnership, and it was decided that physical, digital and energy connectivity will be key pillars of the cooperation.


Work will be done to establish electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines, Modi said, adding India will supply liquefied natural gas to the island nation’s power plants.

The prime minister also announced that a ferry service will be started between Rameswaram and Talaimanar to boost connectivity between the two nations.

“We both agree that our security interests are interconnected. We have decided to soon finalise the defence cooperation agreement. There has also been an agreement for cooperation on hydrography,” Modi said.

The vexed fishermen issue also figured in the talks. “We also discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we must proceed with a humanitarian approach to this matter,” Modi said.

narendra modi india sri lanka news world news

