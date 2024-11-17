Breaking News
India successfully test-fires long-range hypersonic missile; watch video

Updated on: 17 November,2024 12:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the missile test on Saturday under the country's first long-range hypersonic mission as a "stupendous" achievement and a "historic moment"

Pic/PTI

Pic/PTI

In a major boost to its military prowess, India has successfully flight-tested a long-range hypersonic missile off the coast of Odisha, an achievement that has put the country in a select group of nations having the weapon that can strike with extreme speed and evade most air defence systems, reported news agency PTI.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the missile test on Saturday under the country's first long-range hypersonic mission as a "stupendous" achievement and a "historic moment".

The hypersonic missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 km, an official readout said.

"India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha," Singh said on 'X'.

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," he said.

Generally, the hypersonic missiles, capable of carrying conventional explosives or nuclear warheads, can fly in the range of five times the speed of sound (Mach 5 which is roughly 1,220 km) per hour at sea level.

However, some advanced versions of hypersonic missiles can even fly at the speed of over 15 mach.

At present, Russia and China are way ahead in developing hypersonic missiles while the US is in the process of developing a range of such weapons under an ambitious programme.

Several other countries, including France, Germany, Australia, Japan, Iran, and Israel, are also pursuing projects to develop hypersonic missile systems.

Defence Minister Singh also congratulated the DRDO, the armed forces and the industry for the "stupendous" achievement.

The defence ministry said the missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains, reported PTI.

"The flight data obtained from down range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal maneuvers and impact with high degree of accuracy," it said in the readout, reported PTI.

This missile has been indigenously developed by the laboratories of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile complex, Hyderabad along with various other DRDO laboratories and industry partners, reported PTI.

The flight-trial was carried out in the presence of senior scientists of DRDO and officers of the armed forces, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

