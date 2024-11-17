Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the missile test on Saturday under the country's first long-range hypersonic mission as a "stupendous" achievement and a "historic moment"

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight trial of its long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha.

"India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha," Singh said on 'X'.

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," he said.

Here's all you need to know about the long-range hypersonic missile:

This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1500km for all the Services of the Indian Armed Forces.

The missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains. The flight data obtained from down-range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with a high degree of accuracy.

Generally, the hypersonic missiles, capable of carrying conventional explosives or nuclear warheads, can fly in the range of five times the speed of sound (Mach 5 which is roughly 1,220 km) per hour at sea level.

However, some advanced versions of hypersonic missiles can even fly at the speed of over 15 mach.

This missile has been indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad along with various other DRDO laboratories and Industry Partners.

The flight trial was carried out in the presence of senior scientists of DRDO and the Armed Forces.

At present, Russia and China are way ahead in developing hypersonic missiles while the US is in the process of developing a range of such weapons under an ambitious programme.

Several other countries, including France, Germany, Australia, Japan, Iran, and Israel, are also pursuing projects to develop hypersonic missile systems.

(With inputs from Agencies)