While 75 years of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas”

President Droupadi Murmu exchanges a warm handshake with President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. He is the Chief Guest at India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India to display military might on Kartavya Path today x 00:00

India is set to showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage and display a symbolic confluence of “virasat” and “vikas” on Kartavya Path here to mark the 76th Republic Day on January 26 when the nation will also commemorate the platinum jubilee of the enactment of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest on the occasion and the ceremonial parade will also see participation of a marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia.

He will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India’s first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

While 75 years of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas”.

Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard on Sunday.

The country will display its military prowess by showcasing some of the cutting-edge defence platforms including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the Army’s Battle Surveillance System “Sanjay” and DRDO’s surface-to-surface tactical missile “Pralay” set to register their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.

T-90 “Bhishma” tanks Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system “Agnibaan” and “Bajrang” (light specialist vehicle) will also be part of the parade, officials said on Thursday.

The parade will see many other firsts as well, such as the tri-services tableau that will depict the spirit of “jointness” among the armed forces.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever