India to lead world in AI: PM Modi

PM Modi addresses the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will lead the world in AI capabilities, and exhorted young entrepreneurs and startups to work on ‘Indian solutions for global applications’ to solve challenges faced by nations across the world.

Addressing the Startup Mahakumbh, Modi said the three missions on AI, semiconductors and quantum, launched by the government earlier, will generate jobs for youth and investment opportunities for global investors.

“We are in a new era of AI technology, and world acknowledges that India will have an upper hand in AI. It is now our priority to ensure that we do not let go of this opportunity,” he said. AI offers limitless possibilities for young innovators and global investors.

