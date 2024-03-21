Breaking News
India to lead world in AI: PM Modi
Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Addressing the Startup Mahakumbh, Modi said the three missions on AI, semiconductors and quantum, launched by the government earlier, will generate jobs for youth and investment opportunities for global investors.

PM Modi addresses the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will lead the world in AI capabilities, and exhorted young entrepreneurs and startups to work on ‘Indian solutions for global applications’ to solve challenges faced by nations across the world.


Addressing the Startup Mahakumbh, Modi said the three missions on AI, semiconductors and quantum, launched by the government earlier, will generate jobs for youth and investment opportunities for global investors.


“We are in a new era of AI technology, and world acknowledges that India will have an upper hand in AI. It is now our priority to ensure that we do not let go of this opportunity,” he said. AI offers limitless possibilities for young innovators and global investors.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

