MEA urges vigilance after Iran-Israel tensions spike

Projectiles fly through the sky over Jerusalem as a siren sounds a warning on Wednesday

Listen to this article India warns citizens: Avoid travel to Iran x 00:00

In the wake of the escalating tensions in West Asia, India on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indian nationals presently residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT



A destroyed building is pictured in Hod HaSharon in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel. Pics/PTI

The advisory came a day after Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran will “pay” for the missile strikes.

“We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region,” the MEA said. “Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran,” it said.

Jaishankar, Blinken talk West Asia and Indo-Pacific

S Jaishankar met his US counterpart Antony Blinken here and held discussions covering deepening bilateral cooperation, the situation in West Asia, recent developments in the sub-continent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. “Delighted to hold talks with @SecBlinken today in Washington DC. We followed up on the Delaware bilateral and Quad meetings. Our discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, situation in West Asia, recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever