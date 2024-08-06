Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK, the advisory said

Representational Pic/File/AFP

The Indian High Commission on Tuesday issued an advisory for travellers amid unrest in the United Kingdom.

The Indian mission said in the advisory.“Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway.”

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an urgent meeting with ministers and top law enforcement officials as he seeks to end days of street violence and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers, which he has described as thuggery, the AP reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, Lawlessness has swept the country over the past six days as right-wing activists used social media to spread misinformation to whip up anger over a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded. False rumours spread online that the suspect was a Muslim and an immigrant, leading to attacks on immigrants and Muslims.

On Sunday, angry mobs attacked two hotels used to house asylum seekers, breaking windows and lighting fires before police dispersed the crowds and residents were evacuated. During Monday's meeting of the government's emergency response committee, known as Cobra, police chiefs and government ministers are expected to develop a response to ensure there is no repeat of the violence.

As Keir said,I think these are far-right thugs who attacked some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and there is absolutely no excuse.

Oliver Coppard, the mayor of South Yorkshire, told the BBC, "There can never be any excuse for trying to burn to death 200 of the most vulnerable people in our community,"as per the AP.

The Home Office, which is responsible for law and order, has offered mosques greater protection under a new 'rapid response process' designed to quickly tackle the threat of further attacks on places of worship.

(with AP inputs)