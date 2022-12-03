×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Navy aims to become Atmanirbhar by 2047 Admiral Hari Kumar

Indian Navy aims to become 'Atmanirbhar' by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Updated on: 03 December,2022 01:48 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

He said the Indian Navy achieved a very high operational tempo in the last one year and there has been greater emphasis on the criticality of maritime security as India marches ahead

Indian Navy aims to become 'Atmanirbhar' by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar addresses a press conference, a day before Navy Day celebrations, in New Delhi Pic/PTI


The Indian Navy has given assurances to the government that it will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by 2047, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.


Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he also said the Navy keeps a strong vigil over the movements of various Chinese military and research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region.



He said the Indian Navy achieved a very high operational tempo in the last one year and there has been greater emphasis on the criticality of maritime security as India marches ahead.


"The government has given us clear guidelines on Atmanirbhar Bharat. We have given assurances that the Indian Navy will become Aatmanirbhar by 2047," the Navy Chief said.

Also read: Two Nepali nationals arrested for raping Russian tourist in Goa

Admiral Hari Kumar also said that operationally, the Navy had a very intense and engaging time in the last one year. Commissioning of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a landmark event for India, he said.

The Navy Chief said his force aims to have Made-in-India security solutions for the country.

Around 3,000 Agniveers have arrived in the Navy out of which 341 are women. For the first time, we are inducting women sailors, Admiral Kumar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news indian navy

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK