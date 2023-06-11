Indian Navy conducts mega mission

The twin carrier battle group operations were held recently.

The Indian Navy showcased its display in the Arabain Sea. Pic/PTI

In one of the biggest demonstrations of its combat prowess in recent years, the Indian Navy has carried out a mega operation in the Arabian sea that involved two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes amid China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region.

The Navy’s aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and newly inducted INS Vikrant—were the centrepieces of the exercise as they served as floating airfields for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K and helicopters such as MH60R, Kamov and Advanced Light helicopters, officials said on Saturday. The twin carrier battle group operations were held recently.

The Indian Navy said the “seamless operational” integration of the two aircraft carriers as well as the fleet ships and submarines is a powerful testament to the “pivotal role” of sea-based air power and India’s role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean and beyond. A carrier battle group or carrier strike group is a mega naval fleet comprising an aircraft carrier, accompanied by a large number of destroyers, frigates and other ships.

