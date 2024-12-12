A team comprising an officer and five sailors will embark on a 10-day journey across various regions of Maharashtra, and hold interactive and immersive sessions at each ECHS Polyclinics located in Thane, Nasik (Deolali), Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur and Pune under the initiative

The fourth edition of ‘ SAMPARK ’, an ECHS (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) outreach initiative to provide quality healthcare services to the Naval Veterans, Veer Naris and their families, is being launched from December 16 across Maharashtra. This outreach is an integral part of the Chief of the Naval Staff's (CNS) vision to ensure the well-being of veterans and their families, particularly those residing in remote and inaccessible regions. Sampark 4.0 will focus on establishing direct communication channels between the veterans and ECHS (Navy) , promoting a sense of camaraderie and support within the veteran community.

Under ‘Sampark 4.0’, a team comprising an officer and five sailors will embark on a 10-day journey across various regions of Maharashtra, and hold interactive and immersive sessions at each ECHS Polyclinics located in Thane, Nasik (Deolali), Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur and Pune.

‘Sampark’ also aims to foster a deeper sense of trust among veterans and their families , ensuring that they feel heard, supported, and cared for. This outreach will also enhance awareness amongst the veterans and their families by educating them about various healthcare services, entitlements and procedures within ECHS, empowering them to access these benefits in a better manner.

This outreach initiative will serve as a platform for the veterans to provide them with the opportunity to directly interact with ECHS (Navy) officials, who will offer guidance on healthcare services and assist them with any issues they face in accessing the medical facilities through the scheme. Veterans will also be able to register grievances related to healthcare services and ECHS (Navy) will actively work towards resolving these issues.

Steel cutting ceremony of second fleet support ship held at in Tamil Nadu

The steel cutting ceremony for the second boat of the Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ships (FSS) project was held at the Larsen and Toubro Shipyard in Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu.

A total of five ships have to be built under the project to support the Indian Navy operations.

Indian Navy's Assistant Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi presided over the event, joined by senior officials from the Indian Navy, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), and M/s L&T.

