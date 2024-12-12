According to the weather department's latest release, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Theni districts are likely to face light rains

Representational Image

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu: Holiday declared for schools in 11 districts in sight of heavy rains x 00:00

All schools will remain closed in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu in a forecast of heavy rains on Thursday, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI, the government has declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet, and Thiruvallur districts.

Meanwhile, rain hit parts of Thoothukudi earlier this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert across several Tamil Nadu districts.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for moderate rains, with light thunderstorms across Vellore, Perambur, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul, ANI reported.

According to the weather department's latest release, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Theni districts are likely to face light rains.

Earlier, the IMD said that a western disturbance over central Pakistan and its neighbouring areas is expected to bring light to isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days, ANI reported.

In the latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD predicted a cold wave across most of Northern India starting from December 9.

According to an IMD release, cold wave conditions are forecast in West Rajasthan between December 9 and December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions beginning December 11, ANI cited.

The IMD defines cold wave conditions as a considerable drop in temperature relative to normal climatological values for a given area.

Last month, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai predicted an intense rain spell caused by Cyclone Fengal to continue across Tamil Nadu's north coastal districts on November 30, ANI reported.

According to the state's weather department, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with exceptionally heavy rain is likely today in a few places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.

As per ANI, the government had urged the people to not visit the metropolis' beaches, which include Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam, and Edward Elliot Beach. Tourist attractions in Puducherry were closed as a precaution due to the impending cyclone Fengal.

Following the IMD's warnings about severe rains, a holiday was proclaimed for nine districts.

(With ANI inputs)