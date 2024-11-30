The IMD stated that Cyclone Fengal is being regularly watched by the weather department using Doppler weather radars in Chennai (S band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X band), as well as satellite data

Pic/PTI

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the intense rain spell caused by Cyclone Fengal is predicted to continue across Tamil Nadu's north coastal districts on Saturday, ANI reported.

According to the state's weather department, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with exceptionally heavy rain is likely today in a few places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.

"Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai and Karur districts," Tamil Nadu IMD said in a release, ANI reported.

According to IMD, earlier, Cyclone 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-nortwestwards and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later in the day.

"The Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" [pronounced as FEINJAL] over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 30th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.2degN and longitude 81.2degE, about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee," RMC said.

"It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during evening of November 30," the weather department added, ANI cited.

The IMD stated that Cyclone Fengal is being regularly watched by the weather department using Doppler weather radars in Chennai (S band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X band), as well as satellite data, ANI reported.

According to the IMD, the cyclone would hit the coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening, and a red alert was issued yesterday for several sections of southern states, including the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh.

Because of Cyclone Fengal's impact, several coastal locations saw changes in weather, including gusty winds and rains. From Friday night until Saturday morning, Chennai had continuous heavy to moderate rains, resulting in adverse sea conditions and strong winds.

As per ANI, the government urged the people not to visit the metropolis' beaches, which include Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam, and Edward Elliot Beach. Tourist attractions in Puducherry have been closed as a precaution due to the impending cyclone Fengal.

A team headed by SSP Kalaivanan went and assessed the coastal area's beaches earlier in the day.

Puducherry Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalaivanan stated that security has been increased on coastal routes and surrounding regions in Puducherry.

"Due to Cyclone Fanjal, the sea waves in Puducherry are seen to be rough. In addition, barricades have been erected to prevent the public from going there and coastal roads have been closed. More than 300 police personnel are also involved in security work," SSP said to ANI.

According to the IMD, Puducherry received modest rain this morning, but the sea was rougher than usual.

SSP Kalaivanan stated that the government and police are prepared to meet Cyclone Fengal, and that the public is not permitted to visit the coastal area.

Since last night, Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district and adjacent areas have received moderate rainfall. Cold winds have been blowing around Ranipet district since yesterday morning. Walajapet and its neighboring areas in Ranipet district have received constant mild rainfall, since last night, ANI reported.

Following the IMD's warnings about severe rains, a holiday has been proclaimed for nine districts.

Earlier, the Kanchipuram district administration declared a Saturday holiday in schools and colleges. On November 30, this order was issued for all educational establishments in the district, both public and private.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the high waves and turbulent conditions, ANI reported.

Multiple flights on Friday going to and from Chennai were affected due to the weather in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)