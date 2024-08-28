Seaplanes could now land in country’s coastal areas

New norms announced by the government aims to boost seaplane operations under the UDAN scheme, enhancing regional air connectivity and stimulating tourism

Guidelines aimed at streamlining seaplane operations in India were announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). This move is set to harness the potential of the country's vast coastal and inland water resources. In line with this initiative, the Ministry has also announced plans for a demonstration of seaplanes by the manufacturer, which will be held shortly.

The newly launched guidelines will enable seaplane operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), using a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP). This will provide greater flexibility boosting connectivity and tourism in remote and underserved areas.

“The introduction of seaplane services is expected to offer a significant boost to tourism and enhance regional connectivity, making travel more accessible. With the potential to tap into the country’s natural water resources, seaplanes could revolutionise the way people travel in coastal and riverine regions,” said a senior official from MoCA.

“By promoting seaplane operations, we would not only create job opportunities but will also provide a boost to the aviation sector. As the seaplane initiative takes flight, it marks a significant step towards enhancing India’s aviation landscape,” the official added.

“India's 7,517 km coastline and extensive network of rivers and lakes present a unique opportunity for the development of seaplane operations. By studying the situation carefully and learning from the success of helicopter operations, the government has taken a flexible and pragmatic approach to promote the growth of seaplane services,” said Rammohan Naidu, Civil aviation minister.

“The newly introduced guidelines will enable seaplane operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) using a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP). This will extend the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the RCS to seaplane operations, providing an initial boost to operators. Safety and security are prioritized in these guidelines, ensuring that the expansion of seaplane operations is both efficient and secure,” he added.

The civil aviation minister also acknowledged the initial challenges faced in developing water aerodromes but emphasised the commitment to overcoming these hurdles.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted the transformative potential of the seaplane initiative. “This initiative is not only to improve connectivity but also to boost tourism, foster economic growth, and bring the most remote areas of India closer together,” he said.

Union Civil Aviation Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, in conversation with mid-day, said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken a proactive approach. “We have decided to leverage the Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) framework for Seaplane Operations, which has already proven successful for helicopters and small aircraft under the RCS scheme,” he said. “The Seaplane NSOP Guidelines we are launching to provide a structured and safe framework for seaplane operations to continue and grow, even as we work towards the full development of water aerodrome infrastructure.”

Experts and analysts have also shown a positive response for the move. An aviation analyst on condition of anonymity said, “There are many parts in India where an airport cannot be constructed due to multiple reasons. Some of these parts have rivers flowing through them and these rivers can be used to land a seaplane which will make connectivity easy. Apart from connectivity, medical supplies and medical help for people in such isolated locations can also be provided through seaplanes.”

The analyst added, “Though we are not sure as to what models of seaplanes are going to be permitted, many seaplane models are also capable of landing on a runway and if such models are approved, transportation can become much easier.”

An aviation expert told mid-day, “For a layman to understand this concept, let us consider the seaplanes to be like a Cessna. These are smaller than the regular aircraft and can land on much smaller runway strips. Similarly, seaplanes are also smaller than the regular airliners and can land on a much smaller strip of runway or even water if the depth is adequate.”

