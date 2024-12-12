Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called the claims "baseless" and said that they were a diversion from the Adani controversy

K Annamalai (Pic/X)

Listen to this article BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai slams DMK and Congress claims, saying "Meeting Adani is not a sin" x 00:00

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Wednesday defended his meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani, calling it "not a sin" and accusing the Congress and DMK of misleading the public with their protest over Adani's ties to the party, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is a businessman in our country. Every single state government wants to roll a red carpet for inviting big industrialists to their global investor summit. It is the Congress and DMK MPs that started this bogus protest outside the Parliament saying that 'Adani-BJP Ek Hai.' Since CM (MK Stalin) said he had not met Adani, we are making a charge against him. Don't hoodwink Tamil Nadu people... You should acknowledge that Adani has done business in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said.

Meanwhile, Congress dismissed BJP's claims of links to billionaire George Soros on Tuesday. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called the claims "baseless" and said that they were a diversion from the Adani controversy.

Speaking to ANI, Shrinate questioned why the Center has not acted against Soros if he is promoting an "anti-India agenda." She highlighted BJP's alleged ties to Soros-backed initiatives like Capital Float, saying, "One of the founders of Capital Float is linked to a prominent BJP leader. If Soros's agenda is anti-national, why hasn't the government banned it?"

Shrinate also highlighted that India contributed USD 900,000 to Soros' projects over the past decade and asked why no legal action has been taken.

"The BJP is trying to divert attention from Adani's issues by sensationalising the Soros connection," she said.

As per ANI, the issue spilled over into Parliament, with BJP President JP Nadda accusing the Congress of connections to Soros and his foundation. Nadda said, "The Opposition is trying to bring instability in the country. What is the relationship between George Soros and Congress?"

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denied the claims, calling it the "most ridiculous thing." She said, "They are talking about some 1994 thing; no one knows what they are talking about. They just want to avoid discussing the Adani issue."

The heated exchange goes on as the Parliament's winter session continues, ANI cited.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP President also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions towards the state's culture, stating, "Nobody has done so much for Tamil culture, for Tamil Nadu, than PM Narendra Modi. At Banaras Hindu University, he has hosted a Tamil Chair. He is taking Thiruvalluvar statues across the world, that is a manifesto of promise for us in 2024. Today, he has honoured the Mahakavi Bharati by inviting the Tamil people staying in Delhi to his home, his official residence."

(With ANI inputs)