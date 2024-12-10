The BJP is rerouting the discourse around George Soros because they do not want to raise the Adani issue in parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, responded to a BJP charge claiming that the Congress party is associated with businessman George Soros, ANI reported.

She further claimed that the BJP is rerouting the discourse around George Soros because they do not want to raise the Adani issue in parliament.

"It is the most ridiculous thing they could come up with. They are talking about some 1994 thing; no one has any record of it. No one knows what they are talking about. The only reason they are doing this is because they don't want to discuss the Adani issue.," she said.

"We try every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to have a discussion...that's why they get the House adjourned through any reason..," she added, ANI cited.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders held a protest in the Parliament complex regarding the Adani indictment issue.

On the government's accusation of the Opposition obstructing the House, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "We have to understand that they attacked the Leader of Opposition and said defamatory words in Parliament. We are saying that the unparliamentary words used be expunged. In today's meeting also, Rahul Gandhi said that we want the Parliament to function."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that the Opposition was not letting him speak and his voice was being "suppressed," ANI reported.

"My voice is being suppressed... Opposition is not letting me speak...They don't dare to have a discussion... They have always tried to break the nation," Dubey said.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon on Tuesday, shortly after they convened for the day at 11 am. The house did not perform much business in the second session, either, and both houses adjourned for the day, ANI reported.

Earlier this week on Monday, opposition MPs including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi held a protest at the premises of the Parliament over the Adani issue. However, Members of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Samajwadi Party did not partake in the protest. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule was also not in attendance at the protest.

(With inputs from ANI)