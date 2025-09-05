Senior Officer 1TS Capt Tijo K Joseph, along with Commanding Officers of INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi, called on Seychelles’ Foreign Minister Sylvestre Radegonde and Chief of Defence Forces Maj Gen Michael Rosette. Discussions centred on strengthening military collaboration and enhancing bilateral maritime partnership

Senior Officer 1TS Capt Tijo K Joseph, along with Commanding Officers of INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi, called on Seychelles’ Foreign Minister Sylvestre Radegonde and Chief of Defence Forces Maj Gen Michael Rosette. Discussions centred on strengthening military collaboration and enhancing bilateral maritime partnership.

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy, comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi, departed Port Victoria, Seychelles, on Thursday after completing a four-day visit as part of its Long Range Training Deployment. The port call featured professional exchanges, training activities and cultural interactions aimed at deepening India–Seychelles defence cooperation.

A deck reception onboard 1TS ships was attended by Seychelles Defence Force (SDF) leadership, Indian diaspora and diplomats. Maj Gen Rosette acknowledged India’s role in regional maritime security and reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to closer ties.

The visit also featured community outreach, including supply distribution and health check-ups at an elderly home in Point Larue, yoga sessions with locals, a band performance at Victoria Town Clock Tower and a friendly football match between Indian and Seychelles personnel. Cross-training on small arms and firefighting was conducted for SDF personnel, while Indian trainees visited the Seychelles Coast Guard Base and Maritime Training and Support Centre. Professional exchanges were also held with the Spanish Navy ship ESPS Navarra.

The deployment underscored the Indian Navy’s commitment to regional partnership under the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).