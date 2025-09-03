Exercise Bright Star 2025 is a multilateral tri-services military drill hosted by Egypt under the aegis of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM). It is aimed at promoting regional security, enhancing military cooperation, and improving interoperability among participating nations in countering hybrid threats

During its port call in Alexandria, INS Trikand will undertake a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements.

Exercise Bright Star 2025 is a multilateral tri-services military drill hosted by Egypt under the aegis of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM). It is aimed at promoting regional security, enhancing military cooperation, and improving interoperability among participating nations in countering hybrid threats across the air, land, and maritime domains.

Indian Naval stealth frigate INS Trikand arrived at the port of Alexandria, Egypt, on Monday, as part of its operational deployment to the Mediterranean Sea. The ship is set to participate in the upcoming Exercise Bright Star 2025, which is being held till September 10.

Alongside the Indian Navy, contingents from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will also take part, underscoring New Delhi’s growing commitment to joint and integrated operations on the global stage.

The exercise will also witness the participation of Egypt, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Greece, Cyprus, and Italy.

During its port call in Alexandria, INS Trikand will undertake a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements, including high-level interactions with senior Egyptian military officials, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and cultural exchanges, all aimed at boosting people-to-people connections and fostering naval diplomacy.

This deployment is part of India’s larger strategic objective to conduct professional naval interactions in key maritime regions. In the Mediterranean, the focus will be on enhancing interoperability, sharing best practices, and building synergy for joint operations against both traditional and non-traditional maritime threats.

INS Trikand, a front-line guided missile frigate of the Talwar class, is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, and represents India’s growing maritime capabilities and commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the wider Indo-Pacific and beyond.

First training squadron of Indian Navy arrives in Seychelles as part of long-range deployment

Ships from the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy — INS Tir, INS Shardul, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi — have arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, as part of their long-range training deployment in the south-west Indian Ocean Region (IOR), officials said on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

This marks the third port call by Indian Navy ships to Seychelles this year, reflecting the growing depth of maritime cooperation and bilateral engagement between India and the island nation.

“Building bridges of friendship while training young minds, the ships of the First Training Squadron reached Port Victoria on 1st September,” a navy spokesperson said.

The First Training Squadron is currently on a long-range deployment aimed at providing sea training to naval cadets while simultaneously enhancing India's maritime outreach in the region, PTI reported. The visit is part of the navy’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with IOR nations, in line with the government’s vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR).

The ships were received with a ceremonial welcome by the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) band, underscoring the longstanding defence cooperation and shared commitment to regional maritime security.

Such deployments by the Indian Navy serve the dual purpose of training young officers and reinforcing India's role as a reliable maritime partner in IOR.

(With PTI inputs)