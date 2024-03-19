Breaking News
Indian Navy's Remotely Piloted Aircraft crashes during routine training sortie in Kochi

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Kochi
Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe, the Indian Navy said in a statement

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) or Searcher of the Indian Navy crashed during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda in Kochi on Monday.


The RPA crashed at about 5 p.m., about one mile short of the runway.


No injuries or damage to property has been reported in the incident.


"At about 5 pm on March 18, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway," the Indian Navy said.

Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the Navy added.

Further information is awaited.

