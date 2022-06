Indian Railways doubles ticket booking limits per user ID through IRCTC website and app

For the user ID which is Aadhaar linked, the limit for booking the number of tickets per user ID has been increased to 24 tickets in a month from the earlier 12 tickets in a month

Indian Railways has said it has decided to double the number of online tickets that can be booked per user ID through the IRCTC website and app.

To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking a maximum of six tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID, which is not Aadhaar linked.

For the user ID which is Aadhaar linked, the limit for booking the number of tickets per user ID has been increased to 24 tickets in a month from the earlier 12 tickets in a month.

The condition for this category is that the user ID should be Aadhaar linked and one of the passengers on the ticket to be booked should be verifiable through Aadhaar.

At present, maximum of six tickets in a month can be booked online on the IRCTC website/app by a user ID, which is not Aadhaar linked and maximum 12 tickets in a month can be booked by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Railways.

