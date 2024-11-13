The two newly introduced Bharat Gaurav trains are the Guru Kirpa Yatra and the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra, both of which offer an all-inclusive, hassle-free travel experience, including food, accommodation, travel insurance, and tour escorts

Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two new Bharat Gaurav train packages aimed at offering affordable and immersive religious and cultural tourism experiences across India, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The packages are part of the Ministry of Railways’ Bharat Gaurav Policy, designed to promote affordable and experiential travel for all segments of the population, from budget to premium.

Guru Kirpa Yatra and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra

The two newly introduced Bharat Gaurav trains are the Guru Kirpa Yatra and the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra, both of which offer an all-inclusive, hassle-free travel experience, including food, accommodation, travel insurance, and tour escorts, the statement said.

It said that these trains will cater to the growing demand for organized religious and cultural tours, providing a unique opportunity for devotees and tourists to explore India’s rich spiritual heritage.

Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager – West Zone, shared details and said, “The Bharat Gaurav trains are a significant step toward making travel accessible and enriching for people across the country. These tours are not just about sightseeing; they are an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and cultural exploration at an affordable price."

Guru Kirpa Yatra: A Sacred Pilgrimage Across Five Takhts

The Guru Kirpa Yatra is a 9-night, 10-day tour starting from Mumbai on November 30, 2024. This tour will take pilgrims to five of the most revered Takhts (seats of authority) in Sikhism, offering a unique opportunity to visit Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Bhatinda), Takht Sri Anandpur Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib (Nanded), and Takht Sri Patna Sahib (Patna). The tour is priced starting at just Rs. 19,650 for the Sleeper class (Rs. 1,965 per day), Rs. 28,505 for the 3AC Comfort class (Rs. 2,850.50 per day), and Rs. 38,770 for the 2AC Comfort class (Rs. 3,877 per day).

The tour is designed to be affordable and accessible for a wide range of devotees, ensuring that the sacred pilgrimage to these five iconic sites is within reach for the masses.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra will be another transformative journey, taking passengers through important places associated with the life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, as well as Buddhist heritage sites. This 8-night, 9-day tour package offers followers of Dr. Ambedkar an opportunity to visit key locations such as Nagpur, Deekshabhoomi, and more, priced starting at Rs. 17,425 for the Sleeper class (Rs. 1,936 per day), Rs. 25,185 for the 3AC Comfort class (Rs. 2,798 per day), and Rs. 34,185 for the 2AC Comfort class (Rs. 3,798 per day).

Jha highlighted that the honors the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and also offers an opportunity to explore the Buddhist circuit, making it a unique offering for both religious and historical enthusiasts.

Key Features of Bharat Gaurav Trains

The Bharat Gaurav trains are designed with the comfort and convenience of passengers in mind. The trains feature a variety of amenities including one 2AC, three 3AC, seven sleeper coaches, two power cars, and one ultra-modern pantry car with flameless cooking technology. The trains also have a centralized CCTV system and a public announcement system to ensure smooth management and monitoring during the journey. Additionally, fire-fighting equipment is deployed on board, and the crew is well-trained in its use.

The packages are all-inclusive, covering onboard meals, unlimited drinking water, housekeeping for hygiene and sanitation, security, and tour escorts for each coach to guide passengers throughout the journey. Passengers also enjoy travel insurance, accommodation, road transportation, and wash-and-change facilities as part of the package.