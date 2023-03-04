Breaking News
Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21

Updated on: 04 March,2023 06:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The 15-day tour will cover Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya

The Indian Railways is set to launch its first Bharat Gaurav train to the northeast on March 21 which will offer passengers a tour of the region, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Saturday.


The 15-day tour will cover Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.



"The much sought-after train tour 'North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati' is ready to depart on March 21, 2023 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on a 14 nights/15 days itinerary.


"State-of-the-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train with AC I & AC II class will accommodate total 156 tourists," the statement said.

The places which will be covered as part of the tour are Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam; Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya.

Tourists can also board or deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi railway stations.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also tied up with payment gateways Paytm and Razorpay for providing EMI payment option to the customers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

