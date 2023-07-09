Breaking News
Indian Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25 per cent

Updated on: 09 July,2023 01:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Indian Railways has announced that it is slashing ticket fare for AC Chair Car and Executive Classes for trains by a maximum of 25 per cent. The fare cut is going to be implemented with immediate effect.

The Indian Railways has announced that it is slashing ticket fare for AC Chair Car and Executive Classes for trains by a maximum of 25 per cent. The fare cut is going to be implemented with immediate effect.


The Railways introduced this discount scheme in AC Chair Car and Executive Classes of all trains having AC Sitting Accommodation including Anubhuti and Vistadome Coaches. However, other charges as applicable shall be levied separately.


This scheme shall not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday and festival specials. “The element of discount shall be up to maximum 25 per cent on the basic fare,” said a spokesperson of the Indian Railways.


The fare of Vande Bharat trains for AC Chair Car and EC is more than double of similar trains plying on the same routes, media reports said. Also, certain routes of Vande Bharat train were running on low occupancy, because the demand seemed bleak.

“With a view to optimise utilisation of accommodation in trains, Ministry of Railways has decided to delegate powers to Zonal Railways to introduce discounted fare scheme in trains with AC sitting accommodation,” the spokesperson said.

 “Train having classes with occupancy less than 50 per cent (either end to end or in some specified legs/sections) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration,” Indian Railways noted.

In case of those trains where flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy, the spokesperson further noted. In case this does not result in improved occupancy, only then discount scheme may be made applicable in those trains/classes, the Railways has decided.

Tickets for VIPs like MLAs and ex-MLAs, MPs and ex-MPs, freedom fighters and so on will be booked on original class wise fare and not on discounted fare.

Also, Tatkal quota shall not be earmarked in such trains for the decided period in case the discount is provided on end-to-end basis. Further, if discount is provided for part journey of the train, then tatkal quota may not be provided for the part of the journey where discount is given, the Railways observed.

