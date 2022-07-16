India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination nears 200 crore: Union health ministry

Over 14.94 lakh precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given to people in the 18-59 age group till 10 pm, with the majority administered for free under the government's special 75-day drive 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav'

A beneficiary gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country neared the 200-crore mark on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 10 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The total number of precaution doses administered in the 18-59 age group has crossed 1,06,32,488, according to ministry data.

The 75-day drive to provide free precaution doses to all those aged 18 and above at government vaccination centres commenced on Friday.

So far, 2.81 crore vaccine doses have been administered to those aged 60 and above.

