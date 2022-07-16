Breaking News
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam hospitalised
Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole
Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects bail plea of Mohammed Zubair in fact-check case
WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to be NDA's candidate for Vice President
Home > News > India News > Article > Indias cumulative Covid 19 vaccination nears 200 crore Union health ministry

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination nears 200 crore: Union health ministry

Updated on: 16 July,2022 10:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Over 14.94 lakh precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given to people in the 18-59 age group till 10 pm, with the majority administered for free under the government's special 75-day drive 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav'

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination nears 200 crore: Union health ministry

A beneficiary gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje


The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country neared the 200-crore mark on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 10 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.




The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.


Over 14.94 lakh precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given to people in the 18-59 age group till 10 pm, with the majority administered for free under the government's special 75-day drive 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav'.

The total number of precaution doses administered in the 18-59 age group has crossed 1,06,32,488, according to ministry data.

The 75-day drive to provide free precaution doses to all those aged 18 and above at government vaccination centres commenced on Friday.

So far, 2.81 crore vaccine doses have been administered to those aged 60 and above.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india Coronavirus national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK