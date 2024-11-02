Breaking News
Ahmedabad: India’s Forrest Gump

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Ahmedabad runner talks strength in running in minimalist footwear

Ahmedabad: India’s Forrest Gump

Sarthak Malani in the footwear he ran with for 100 km on Oct 26

The Diwali lights are burning bright for Sarthak Malani from Ahmedabad, who is in celebratory mode after running from Porbandar to Veraval in Gujarat—a distance of 100 km—on October 26. This ultramarathon, Malani said, “was a celebration of a milestone.” “This milestone was about not wearing shoes of any kind for 550 days and still counting…Through the 100 km, I wore my running sandals and what I call barefoot socks. No shoes at all. The run itself was called ‘Shoeless Run’,” said Malani, 32.


Course pause 


Porbandar to Veraval Ultra took 18 hours, including resting and eating breaks. “The course was mostly a one-way highway passing through quaint villages, lush green farms on one side, and the Arabian Sea on the other. Yet if this sounds like a picture postcard scene, that may be misleading,” said Malani with a laugh. The reason for minimalist footwear is the strong, positive impact it has on his physical and mental health. The destination was to return to his roots, literally. “My parents moved to Porbandar from Rajasthan post marriage. From Porbandar, they moved to Veraval, where I was born. Returning to our roots and honouring them through my cherished sport of running is an absolute privilege,” Malani said.


Weather wise

Race day dawned, and Malani set off in the relatively crisp, cool morning.  Malani said that the weather seemed kind when he set off, after which, “Temperatures soared, making hydration and electrolyte intake crucial. The maximum temperature was 35 degrees, but it felt like 38-39, yet the humidity was manageable. I was timing my run on the Strava app.” 

Body talk

Malani, who works in the marketing field, gravitated towards running when he was 18. “New to college life, I wanted to look good and have a great body,” he said. A lifestyle like this demands sacrifices. Malani keeps away from processed sugar, refined flour, and fried stuff. “Green veggies, rice, chapati, and dal are my regular diet. I eat non-vegetarian food too to fulfill my protein intake.”

During the ultra, though he does consume chocolates, breads, and jams for instant energy, he said.

“For the past seven years, I have been running on December 30 and 31. I call it the Last Long Run of the Year. This year-end, I will be doing another run somewhere in Himachal Pradesh,” said Malani.

