The students, many of whom were stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, appeared visibly exhausted but relieved after enduring days of fear and uncertainty in the conflict zone

Iran has opened its airspace in a special gesture to support the evacuation. Pic/X/@MEAIndia

A Mahan Air evacuation flight carrying 256 Indian students, majority of them from the Kashmir valley, landed safely at the Delhi airport on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief to their anxious families amid the Iran-Israel war, reported the PTI.

"Thanks to the Government of India for its efforts and timely coordination with Iranian authorities. We remain committed to ensuring the safe evacuation of all remaining students, especially those from vulnerable and remote regions," the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association said in a statement, according to the PTI.

The association also confirmed that another evacuation flight carrying Indian students is expected to arrive in the national capital around 11:30 pm.

"This was the second flight bringing back Indians from Iran within 24 hours under Operation Sindhu. Another flight from Iran's Mashhad, with 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir," landed in Delhi late on Friday night, the news agency reported on Saturday.

#OperationSindhu flight brings citizens home.



🇮🇳 evacuated 290 Indian nationals from Iran, including students and religious pilgrims by a charter flight. The flight arrived in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 20 June and was received by Secretary (CPV& OIA) Arun Chatterjee.



Government… pic.twitter.com/ZORq0aeza5 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 20, 2025

The Indian authorities, in coordination with their Iranian counterparts, facilitated the movement of stranded students from Iran's Tehran to Mashhad before boarding.

Iran has also opened its airspace in a special gesture to support the evacuation.

In all, nearly 1,000 Indian nationals are being brought home through a series of special flights. Two additional flights, including one from Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat (expected arrival around 3 am on Sunday), are also scheduled, the news agency reported.

"Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support," the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association reiterated, underlining the emotional relief experienced by families across the Union Territory, reported the PTI.

The evacuations are part of Operation Sindhu, launched by the Ministry of External Affairs last week in response to the worsening conflict between Israel and Iran, which has severely disrupted regional air travel and left many Indian nationals stranded. On Thursday, 110 students were flown out via Armenia and Doha.

(with PTI inputs)