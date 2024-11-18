Earlier the Delhi government directed to impose Stage IV of the GRAP from Monday following the AQI crossed the 450 mark on Sunday falling under the 'Severe+' category

Pic/PTI

Indigo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers due to fog conditions in New Delhi on Sunday, ANI reported.

In a post on X, the airlines recommended passengers to allow extra travel time and check flights before the start of the journey.

"Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey. Safe travels!" the post mentioned.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey https://t.co/rpnOvAOxQl. Safe travels! — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 17, 2024

Earlier the Delhi government directed to impose Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday following the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital crossed the 450 mark on Sunday falling under the 'Severe+' category.

Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday, and by 7 pm further increased to 457, as per Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data. This severe spike prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee, ANI reported.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of deteriorating air quality of NCR, and to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (Delhi's AQI > 450), w.e.f. 08:00 AM of 18.11.2024 (tomorrow) in the entire NCR," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

This is in addition to the preventive actions mentioned under Stages I, II and III of GRAP which are already in force.

According to ANI, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

The stage-IV response comprises an 8-point action plan designed to reduce the air pollution crisis. Key measures include prohibiting non-essential truck traffic into Delhi, except for trucks that are carrying essential commodities or are providing essential services, ANI cited.

Delhi battles 'severe plus' air pollution as Yamuna toxic foam adds to crisis

Delhi's air quality worsened significantly on Monday morning as a thick blanket of smog covered several parts of the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged to 'severe plus' levels, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 483 at 7 am in the national capital, according to ANI.

The toxic foam was observed floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, and residents reported breathing difficulties and eye irritation. A local resident shared, "I have been living here for 20 years... This (air pollution) causes burning in the eyes, breathing difficulties, cough and cold. Pollution is very high here. Water is polluted too... We are habituated now. But someone new won't be able to stay here, they would fall ill immediately."

Despite the smog, train services continued to operate in Delhi. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a notice stating that low visibility procedures were in place, although flight operations were normal. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updates.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Sunday that physical classes for all students, except those in classes 10 and 12, would be discontinued. Schools will shift to online classes in light of the worsening pollution levels. In a post on X, she stated, "With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tomorrow, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders."

(With inputs from ANI)