The apex court observed it is a matter of immense importance that the 2016 Rules are implemented in their true letter and spirit

Delhi generates over 11,000 tonnes of waste per day. PIC/X@MCD_Delhi

Listen to this article Implement waste management rules: SC tells Delhi govt x 00:00

The SC has flagged the “complete failure” of agencies in implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the national capital and directed the chief secretary of the Delhi government to call a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue. The apex court observed it is a matter of immense importance that the 2016 Rules are implemented in their true letter and spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we find that all other authorities do not come together and tell us the time-bound schedule for implementation of the 2016 Rules, the court may have to consider passing harsh orders,” a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said in its order passed on November 11.

The bench said, “We direct the chief secretary of the Delhi Government to call a meeting of all the stakeholders, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, to discuss the issue of implementation of the 2016 Rules”. The court said the exercise of holding a meeting and coming out with a common response shall be completed by December 13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever