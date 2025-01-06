A total of 26 Indigo flights departing from Kolkata Airport since 5 AM are still grounded; Similarly, 11 arrivals have either been delayed or canceled due to the ongoing weather conditions
Indigo has suspended all departures and arrivals at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, from 5 AM until now (9:15 AM, with the situation still ongoing).
#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures at #KolkataAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility. Please stay updated on your flight status https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3e. Once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion. (1/2)— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 5, 2025
The reason for this has been attributed to reduced visiblity.
A total of 26 Indigo flights departing from Kolkata Airport since 5 AM are still grounded. Similarly, 11 arrivals have either been delayed or canceled due to the ongoing weather conditions.
#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #KolkataAirport continue to remain on hold due to limited visibility. Our airport teams and crew are committed to providing you with the best possible assistance during this time. (1/2)— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 6, 2025