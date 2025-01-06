Breaking News
Indigo suspends flights at Kolkata airport due to low visibility

Updated on: 06 January,2025 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

A total of 26 Indigo flights departing from Kolkata Airport since 5 AM are still grounded; Similarly, 11 arrivals have either been delayed or canceled due to the ongoing weather conditions

Indigo suspends flights at Kolkata airport due to low visibility

Representational Image

Indigo suspends flights at Kolkata airport due to low visibility
Indigo has suspended all departures and arrivals at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, from 5 AM until now (9:15 AM, with the situation still ongoing).





The reason for this has been attributed to reduced visiblity.

A total of 26 Indigo flights departing from Kolkata Airport since 5 AM are still grounded. Similarly, 11 arrivals have either been delayed or canceled due to the ongoing weather conditions.

