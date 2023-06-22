Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Indira Gandhi was powerful PM gave sense of pride to country Sharad Pawar

Indira Gandhi was powerful PM, gave sense of pride to country: Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 22 June,2023 10:45 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

Sharad Pawar was speaking at a function organised by the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre where women who have done commendable work in various fields were felicitated

Indira Gandhi was powerful PM, gave sense of pride to country: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Indira Gandhi was powerful PM, gave sense of pride to country: Sharad Pawar
x
00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday described late Indira Gandhi as a "powerful prime minister" who gave the country a sense of pride.


He was speaking at a function organised by the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre where women who have done commendable work in various fields were felicitated.


Actor Shabana Azmi and her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar also attended the function.


"If somebody asks who was the powerful prime minister in post-Independence era, the answer is Indira Gandhi. Because she gave a sense of pride to the country," Pawar said.

He recounted that once when Gandhi visited Russia as prime minister, a junior minister came to receive her at the airport instead of the head of the state.

To show her displeasure over the breach of protocol, Gandhi went to the Indian ambassador's residence instead of the place where she was supposed to stay during her visit, he said.

"Indira Gandhi took that stand to assert our self-esteem. It happened because she was a powerful prime minister," Pawar added.

When he, as Maharashtra chief minister, introduced a bill granting women equal share in family property, it faced resistance within the party, but he brought his male colleagues around to his view and went ahead with the decision, the NCP chief said.

Similarly, when he was defence minister, he pressed ahead with the decision to induct women into the armed forces despite opposition from some quarters, Pawar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
sharad pawar nationalist congress party indira gandhi India news national news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK