Indore police on Sunday arrested three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, placing them under a three-day police remand for further investigation, reported news agency ANI.

Taresh Kumar Soni, Station House Officer (SHO) of Lasudia Police Station, said, "Yesterday, we received information about the movement of certain individuals in a Thar vehicle. Upon searching, we recovered pistols and six magazines. Three individuals were searched, and all of them are history-sheeters. They are also wanted in Bihar. We have connected with the Bihar Police. All three accused have been taken on a three-day police remand. Further investigation is underway," reported ANI.

This follows a series of recent arrests involving members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in different states.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police apprehended two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a high-speed chase and a shootout in Jalandhar. According to police sources, the suspects fired at them, which made the police retaliate during the operation.

Officials also recovered three firearms and a significant quantity of cartridges, highlighting the potential threat posed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaipur Police arrested four individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after receiving information about their activities through social media. The arrested individuals were reportedly following social media accounts affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara.

Jaipur Police stated that the suspects had obtained multiple illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were planning to execute orders from someone allegedly connected to the gang. Acting on a tip-off from the Jaipur Commissionerate Special Team (CST), the police detained them before they could proceed with further illegal activities, reported ANI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Singh said, "The individuals were carrying out courier work for the gang and were arrested before they could receive further instructions. Multiple weapons were recovered from their possession," reported ANI.

Further investigations into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are underway, and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)