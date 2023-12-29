Inspired by Ram Mandir, Ayodhya's state-of-the-art airport to be inaugurated tomorrow

Officials stated on Thursday that the state-of-the-art Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya will feature modern conveniences while embracing a traditional aesthetic influenced by the design of the upcoming Ram temple.

Shri Ram International Airport will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 30/ PTI

Officials stated on Thursday that the state-of-the-art Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya will feature modern conveniences while embracing a traditional aesthetic influenced by the design of the upcoming Ram temple.

The airport, scheduled for inauguration on December 30 along with the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, witnessed last-minute preparations as workers hurried to finish civil work. The terminal building, adorned with tricolour-themed fabric, combines modern construction with a traditional facade akin to the new Ayodhya station, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, the terminal's facade, which features a concrete core and sandstone cladding with exquisite carvings, reflects the architectural style of the Ram temple. The airport's entrance road, which is adorned with posters of Prime Minister Modi, has ornate lamp posts and plants in the median for a pleasing appearance.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the airport's phase one construction will cost more than Rs 1,450 crore and will comprise a 6,500 sqm terminal capable of accommodating around 10 lakh passengers yearly. The terminal's facade is inspired by the style of the planned Ram temple, and its interiors feature local art and murals depicting Lord Ram's life.

"At around 11:15 am, the prime minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains," the PTI report cited PMO statement as saying and added PM Modi will also dedicate other railway projects to the country. It further added, "At around 12:15 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport. The prime minister will later participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state."

The statement further added, "Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6,500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually," and added, "The facade of the terminal building "depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya."

Reportedly, the airport, which is designed to handle A-321/B-737 type aircraft, will have its first flight from Delhi on December 30, with commercial services beginning on January 6.

This idea has attracted interest among Ayodhya residents such as Ayushi Kasaudhan, a student who wants to commute quickly to and from home during vacations. Kasaudhan told PTI, "This airport was much-needed as trains run late at times. I generally take the Ayodhya Express or Kaifiyat Express from Delhi, and it takes about 15 hours by train. So, I am eagerly waiting to see it open for passengers."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's office in a social media post shared a teaser film of the inauguration. "Just as the construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is at its peak, similarly the construction of Ayodhya airport is also in its final stages to welcome the devotees, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on 30 December 2023. This state-of-the-art airport, decorated with themes from the epic Ramayana, will take the development of pilgrimage and tourism in the entire region to new heights," Scindia's post said.

Eco-friendly aspects such as LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and solar power are among the airport's sustainability features.

Prime Minister Modi's visit ahead of the Ram temple's consecration is a watershed event for Ayodhya, demonstrating the city's rise in pilgrimage, tourism, and regional connectivity.

