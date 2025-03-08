Attorney General R Venkataramani urged for a progressive evolution in the legal landscape, asserting that law, like science, must adapt to the changing needs of society

Attorney General R Venkataramani highlighted the distinct challenges women encounter, influenced by economic barriers and societal expectations.

At an event organised by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the SILF Ladies Group (SLG) on the occasion of International Women's Day 2025, he stated, "Multitasking is often seen as an inherent trait of women, but is it truly natural, or is it a role imposed by societal constructs? If multitasking is a socially created challenge, then it demands socially created solutions. The extraordinary women who contributed to our Constitution showed us that true leadership is rooted in compassion, humanism, and care—not merely power or wealth."



According to news agency ANI, he urged a progressive evolution in the legal landscape, asserting that law, like science, must adapt to the changing needs of society.

“Law is no longer confined to contracts and codes—it influences every facet of life. Increased participation of women in shaping legal policies can make our justice system more inclusive and equitable. It’s time to redefine the so-called ‘glass ceiling,’ transforming it from an unyielding barrier into something as malleable as clay in a potter’s hands,” he added, according to ANI.

The Attorney General concluded by highlighting that success in law is not just measured by individual accomplishments but by fostering a fair and humane society.

According to ANI, he called on everyone to support, uplift, and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women shaping the legal profession and beyond.

SILF and the SILF Ladies Group celebrated International Women's Day 2025 by recognising the contributions of the founding mothers of the Constitution and honoring women leaders with an awards ceremony.

As per ANI, Archana Pathak Dave, Additional Solicitor General of India, graced the occasion and emphasised, "Women's Day is not confined to March 8; it is a daily commitment to equality and empowerment."

She highlighted the ongoing fight for gender equality and paid tribute to the trailblazing Indian women who have shaped the country's history.

Reflecting on the country's unique constitutional journey, she remarked that unlike many nations where constitutional processes were male-dominated, India's Constituent Assembly included 15 pioneering women, reported ANI.

"Among them were visionaries like Ammu Swaminathan, Begum Aizaz Rasool, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sarojini Naidu, and Vijayalakshmi Pandit. These remarkable women, united by purpose despite their diverse backgrounds, came together to draft a Constitution rooted in justice and equality," she said.

Dr Lalit Bhasin, President, SILF, delivering the special address, noted, "It is fallacious to talk about the empowerment of women. Women are themselves the source of power—Shakti. They empower all sections of society. Instead, women should be celebrated, and their contributions should be recognised and honoured. On this SILF Ladies Day, we recognise the role of women in different disciplines who have brought glory to the country."

As part of the celebration, SILF honoured outstanding women professionals through the SILF Women Excellence Awards, recognising exemplary contributions across various fields, including law, journalism, social work, and higher education.

The awards were presented by R Venkataramani. Among the distinguished awardees were Nupur Sharma, Advocate, Supreme Court of India; Dr Gauri D Chakraborty, Professor, Times School of Media and Chairperson, Women Development Cell, Bennett University; Tejal Patil, General Counsel, Wipro; Dr Mallika Tyagi, Associate Professor, Ram College for Commerce; and Ritika Chopra, Bureau Chief and Education Editor, The Indian Express.

Following the award ceremony, three panel discussions took place, featuring esteemed experts from the legal, corporate, and Indian academic sectors.

( With inputs from ANI)