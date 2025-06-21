A unique yoga session marked International Yoga Day 2025 at the Chenab Rail Bridge in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. Civil officers, railway staff, and locals participated in the event atop the world's highest railway bridge.

Chenab Bridge. Image/ File Pic

In view of International Yoga Day 2025, the District Administration of Reasi on Saturday came out with a special yoga session held at the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge.

The event, held at the world's highest railway bridge, saw participation from officers of the civil administration, Northern Railway, CRPF, residents, and yoga enthusiasts.

Amidst the serene landscape of the Chenab valley, the yoga session was held where participants performed various asanas.

Earlier, on June 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River. The Chenab Bridge, which is said to be an architectural marvel, is 359 metres above the river.

It's a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge designed to withstand seismic and wind loads. The bridge will have a significant impact on connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar and will surly make connectivity a lot easier.

As reported by ANI, the 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam, urged the international community to adopt "inner peace" as a "global policy" and make yoga a shared global obligation.

Speaking during the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister urged countries to embrace yoga not only as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

The event was hosted along the picturesque Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed nearby, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. PM Modi was accompanied by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, locals, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also reflected on India's 2014 proposal at the United Nations to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day and how, in record time, over 170 countries supported the move. The Prime Minister also said that “yoga has since grown into a worldwide practice that symbolises peace, balance, and cooperation. This year's celebrations saw participation from lakhs of people across states.”

(With ANI Inputs)