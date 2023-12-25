Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Investments of thousands of crores made in Indores vicinity during our double engine govt PM Modi

Investments of thousands of crores made in Indore's vicinity during our double engine govt: PM Modi

Updated on: 25 December,2023 02:23 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

This will give rise to thousands of employment opportunities, Modi said addressing via video link a programme organised to distribute dues worth Rs 224 crore pertaining to workers of the Hukumchand Mill in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city

Investments of thousands of crores made in Indore's vicinity during our double engine govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Investments of thousands of crores made in Indore's vicinity during our double engine govt: PM Modi
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said investments of thousands of crores have been made in Indore's vicinity during the BJP's "double-engine" government.


This will give rise to thousands of employment opportunities, Modi said addressing via video link a programme organised to distribute dues worth Rs 224 crore pertaining to workers of the Hukumchand Mill in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.


The decision will benefit more than 4,800 labourers, he said at the programme 'Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit'.


The PM also praised the state government for resolving this issue, which was pending for a long time, and said he was fortunate to be a part of this event.

"Four castes - poor, youth, women and farmers - are very important for me," he said.

Modi further said that getting the blessings of labourers on the occasion of the Good Governance Day, being observed on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, will prove to be beneficial for the "double-engine" government and the people of the state.

Workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the mill in Indore was closed in 1992, and went into liquidation.

On the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government, the state Housing & Infrastructure Development Board and labour unions sealed an agreement and the settlement amount was deposited in the high court on December 20, officials earlier said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PM Modi narendra modi india indore madhya pradesh India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK