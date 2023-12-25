Breaking News
President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish people on Christmas

Updated on: 25 December,2023 11:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Extending her greetings to fellow citizens on Christmas Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called upon the people to work unitedly for the well-being and prosperity of one and all

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish people on Christmas

Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish people on Christmas
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas.


Extending her greetings to fellow citizens on Christmas Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called upon the people to work unitedly for the well-being and prosperity of one and all.


Invoking the preachings of Jesus Christ, the President said the festival of joy also spreads the message of harmony, love and compassion.


"Merry Christmas to all! This festival of joy spreads the message of harmony, love and compassion. Let us recall the teachings of Jesus Christ and resolve to work together for the well-being and prosperity of one and all," President Murmu posted from her official handle on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to fellow Indians on the occasion of Christmas while wishing for peace and prosperity all all.

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolises and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," PM Modi posted from his official X handle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas.

Taking to his official social media account, X, the Congress leader, said, "Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with love, your homes with happiness, and your lives with peace."

The Congress party posted on X, "The Congress family wishes you all a Merry Christmas and a season filled with love and togetherness. Let us cherish the spirit of unity and compassion during this holiday season!"

Meanwhile, people across the country celebrated Christmas Eve with midnight masses being held in several states. The churches were lit up and revellers burst firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh to ring in the festival of merriment.

A midnight mass was also held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi while prayers were also offered at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru.

An annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus. Christmas is marked and celebrated by billions worldwide on December 25 as a major religious and cultural event.

The day is also marked by celebratory homecomings and warm family gatherings and eatouts.

Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and richly decked-up Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on this day.

