Christmas 2023: Wishes and quotes to share with friends and family

Christmas 2023: Wishes and quotes to share with friends and family

Updated on: 24 December,2023 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Christmas 2023: Here are some touching Christmas wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones

Pic/Shadab Khan

Christmas is a globally recognised festival with deep cultural and religious significance for millions of people worldwide. To honor the birth of Jesus Christ, it brings together a spirit of joy, unity, and sharing. Christmas 2023 is expected to transcend its religious roots and become a popular holiday with multiple events.


Christmas revolves around the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, who is claimed to have been born in Bethlehem over two millennia ago. For Christians, it is a time of reverence and reflection, emphasising love, compassion, and goodwill toward others. 


As the holiday spirit fills our homes and hearts, it's time to spread love and joy to those we care about. Here are some touching Christmas wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones:


- Wishing you a magical and joyful Christmas filled with love, laughter, and all the warmth the season brings. 

- May this festive season strengthen the bonds of love that unite us.

- May your heart be light, your season bright, and your holidays merry and white! Merry Christmas! 

- Let the joy of the season illuminate your days. Merry Christmas!

- Sending warm wishes and cheer your way this Christmas. May it be filled with love, laughter, and all the happiness in the world. May the spirit of Christmas bring you closer to your loved ones.

- May the magic of Christmas fill your heart with warmth and joy. Wishing you a blessed and Merry Christmas.

- May the beauty of the holidays be with you and your family, creating lasting memories. Merry Christmas!

- As we gather around the Christmas tree, may the spirit of love and giving fill our hearts. Merry Christmas!

- May the melody and spirit of the holidays fill your home with love and peace. Wishing you a Christmas season filled with warmth, comfort, and the company of those you hold dear.

- In this season of hope, may your heart be uplifted, and your days be merry and bright. Merry Christmas !

