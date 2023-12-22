Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Jingle bites Guide to the best plum cakes for Christmas 2023 in Mumbai

Jingle bites: Guide to the best plum cakes for Christmas 2023 in Mumbai

Premium

Updated on: 22 December,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

As the season to be jolly draws closer, plum cakes and puddings are on everyone’s mind. Pick your favourite place for Christmas plum cakes with our curated list of bakeries across Mumbai. For those who like it eggless, head to the baking recipe towards the end

Jingle bites: Guide to the best plum cakes for Christmas 2023 in Mumbai

Bakeries around the city are now offering a wide range of Christmas treats, but nothing comes close to the traditional plum cake. Photo Courtesy: File pic


Key Highlights

  1. Midnight mass, elaborate feasts and cake are some of the most loved parts of Christmas
  2. Bakeries offer a wide range of Christmas treats, but nothing comes close to plum cake
  3. We have curated a list of bakeries to help you get your hands on the best plum cake

Every year Mumbaikars get ready to celebrate Christmas in all its glory. The midnight mass, elaborate feasts and loads of cake are some of the most loved parts of the festival. Bakeries around the city are now offering a wide range of Christmas treats, but nothing comes close to the traditional plum cake. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Food and drink Lifestyle news culture news christmas Food Recipes

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK