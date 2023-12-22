Jingle bites: Guide to the best plum cakes for Christmas 2023 in Mumbai

As the season to be jolly draws closer, plum cakes and puddings are on everyone’s mind. Pick your favourite place for Christmas plum cakes with our curated list of bakeries across Mumbai. For those who like it eggless, head to the baking recipe towards the end

Bakeries around the city are now offering a wide range of Christmas treats, but nothing comes close to the traditional plum cake. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Midnight mass, elaborate feasts and cake are some of the most loved parts of Christmas Bakeries offer a wide range of Christmas treats, but nothing comes close to plum cake We have curated a list of bakeries to help you get your hands on the best plum cake

Every year Mumbaikars get ready to celebrate Christmas in all its glory. The midnight mass, elaborate feasts and loads of cake are some of the most loved parts of the festival. Bakeries around the city are now offering a wide range of Christmas treats, but nothing comes close to the traditional plum cake.