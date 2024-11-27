Israel and Hezbollah have entered a two-month ceasefire after 14 months of conflict. While the truce offers hope for peace, tensions remain high, and an international panel will monitor compliance

File Pic

Listen to this article Israel and Hezbollah agree to two-month ceasefire after 14 months of conflict x 00:00

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon came into effect early Wednesday, offering a glimmer of hope to a region that has endured 14 months of sustained conflict. The truce was agreed upon on Tuesday as violence stemming from the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas escalated into a broader regional conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceasefire, which began at 4 am local time, marks a significant development. According to AP, it outlines a two-month halt to hostilities, with Hezbollah agreeing to withdraw its armed forces from southern Lebanon. In return, Israeli troops are to retreat to their side of the border. To ensure stability, thousands of Lebanese troops, alongside United Nations peacekeepers, will deploy in the south, while an international panel led by the United States will monitor adherence to the agreement.

In the initial hours of the truce, there were no reports of violations, AP reports. Celebrations erupted in parts of Beirut, where residents cautiously expressed relief at the prospect of peace. However, tensions remain high. Israeli military officials warned, in an Arabic-language post on X (formerly Twitter), that civilians evacuated from southern Lebanon should not return just yet, as Israeli troops are still stationed along the border. The warning underscores Israel’s position that it will respond militarily to any breaches of the ceasefire.

The agreement comes just a day after Israel launched its most intense aerial bombardment of Beirut since the onset of hostilities. According to local authorities cited by AP, these strikes killed at least 42 people and caused widespread destruction. The escalation in recent weeks had pushed the conflict to the brink of a full-scale regional war.

Despite this temporary halt, the underlying issues remain unresolved. The ceasefire does not address the ongoing war in Gaza, where the conflict between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of abating. Dozens of hostages are still being held by Hamas, and negotiations to end the fighting there remain stalled.

As per AP, the ceasefire represents a critical but tentative step towards stability in a volatile region. However, its success will depend on the willingness of both sides to adhere to the terms and the effectiveness of international monitoring efforts. For now, the world watches anxiously to see if the truce will hold or if the region will descend back into violence.

(With inputs from AP)