Smoke was still rising from several locations on Monday. Israeli issued evacuation warnings ahead of the strikes

A damaged building in the southern city of Tyre, Lebanon. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Lebanon gauges loss after Israeli airstrikes x 00:00

Lebanese were surveying the damage on Monday after Israeli strikes hit nearly a dozen branches of a Hezbollah-run financial institution that Israel says is used to fund attacks but where many ordinary people keep their savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strikes targeted Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in the southern neighbourhoods of Beirut, across southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa, where Hezbollah has a strong presence. One strike flattened a nine-story building with a branch inside it. Smoke was still rising from several locations on Monday. Israeli issued evacuation warnings ahead of the strikes.

Israel apologises for killing soldiers

The Israeli military apologised on Monday for a strike that killed three Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon the previous day. The Israeli military asserted that it is not battling the country’s military and its soldiers believed they were targeting a vehicle belonging to the Hezbollah militants.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever