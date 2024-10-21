Breaking News
Lebanon gauges loss after Israeli airstrikes

Lebanon gauges loss after Israeli airstrikes

Updated on: 22 October,2024 08:56 AM IST  |  Beirut
Agencies |

Smoke was still rising from several locations on Monday. Israeli issued evacuation warnings ahead of the strikes

Lebanon gauges loss after Israeli airstrikes

A damaged building in the southern city of Tyre, Lebanon. Pic/AFP

Lebanese were surveying the damage on Monday after Israeli strikes hit nearly a dozen branches of a Hezbollah-run financial institution that Israel says is used to fund attacks but where many ordinary people keep their savings.


The strikes targeted Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in the southern neighbourhoods of Beirut, across southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa, where Hezbollah has a strong presence. One strike flattened a nine-story building with a branch inside it. Smoke was still rising from several locations on Monday. Israeli issued evacuation warnings ahead of the strikes.


Israel apologises for killing soldiers


The Israeli military apologised on Monday for a strike that killed three Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon the previous day. The Israeli military asserted that it is not battling the country’s military and its soldiers believed they were targeting a vehicle belonging to the Hezbollah militants.

Lebanon news world news

