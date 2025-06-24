Israel Iran war: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti voiced strong support for Iran amid the Israel-Iran war, praising its resilience and condemning the roles of the US and Israel. She welcomed the ceasefire, called America’s interventions destructive, and criticised Donald Trump’s leadership.

Mehbooba Mufti. File Pic

With Indians being successfully evacuated from Iran amid the war between Israel and Iran. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has expressed strong support for Iran.

Mehbooba Mufti showed support for Iran in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict while sharply criticising the role of the United States and Israel in the region. The PDP chief called the ceasefire a welcome step and good news for the entire world.

The PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti went on to say, "I would like to salute the people, the army and the government of Iran for the bravery they showed in the face of war and fought it, even after lacking weapons, an army and a nuclear bomb." The veteran Kashmir leader and PDP chief said that Iran's greatest weapon is "their faith and their willingness to sacrifice for their country." Mehbooba Mufti also noted that Iran's resilience had managed to "bring a country as great as America as well as Israel to their knees".

She even stated that "even though America did not expect this, this war has given Iran a leadership position among the Islamic nations."

As reported by ANI, while criticising the U.S. role in the Israel-Iran war, the veteran leader from Kashmir remarked, "There is not a single Islamic nation left that America has not destroyed. They targeted Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan and then masked the destruction under terms like 'democracy' or 'regime change'. She said, "America should take a lesson from this war," as their interference led to a loss of prestige.

Mehbooba also targeted US President Donald Trump and stated, "The president of America is a big position, but since Trump has come to power, he has subverted and belittled that title." She further claimed, "He does not know what he is saying or going to do, and that is a red alert for the entire world." Mufti, while slamming Israel, also labelled them as a "villain country" and condemned the blind eye the world has turned towards its actions in Palestine.

She also highlighted that America plays a role in every conflict, "whether directly or indirectly, as was the case between India and Pakistan as well." Mehbooba also mentioned that India has shared long ties with Iran, but in a time of need, they adopted a completely different policy. Still, this ceasefire is great news and is completely welcome.

