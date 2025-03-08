Two women, including an Israeli tourist, were gang-raped while stargazing near Hampi. Three male travellers were also attacked, with one found dead. Police have identified the suspects and launched a manhunt.

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing near Hampi, according to PTI reports. Three male travellers accompanying them were also attacked and thrown into a canal, resulting in the death of one of them, police said on Saturday.

No arrests have been made so far, but police have identified three suspects and are actively working to apprehend them. Six teams have been deployed to track down the accused, officials confirmed.

As per PTI, the incident took place around 11 pm on Thursday near Sanapur Lake, close to Hampi. A 29-year-old homestay operator, along with the Israeli tourist and three male travellers, was sitting by the left bank of the Tungabhadra Canal, playing music and stargazing when they were attacked.

According to police, the group included a traveller from the United States, while the other two were from Odisha and Maharashtra. The homestay operator, who later filed a complaint, stated that the assault began when three men on a motorcycle approached them under the pretext of asking for petrol.

In her statement, the complainant alleged that after being told there were no petrol pumps nearby, the men demanded Rs 100. When the group refused, offering only Rs 20, the men became aggressive, started arguing, and threatened to smash their heads with stones.

As per PTI, the accused, who spoke Kannada and Telugu, verbally abused the group before attacking. The homestay operator and the Israeli tourist were then allegedly raped, while the three male travellers were beaten and pushed into the canal.

One of the accused allegedly strangled and assaulted the homestay operator before robbing her of her belongings, including two mobile phones and Rs 9,500 in cash. The Israeli tourist was also dragged away and raped, the FIR states.

Following the attack, the accused fled on a motorcycle. Police later discovered that one of the male travellers had gone missing, and his body was recovered on Saturday night. The other two men sustained injuries.

A case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to extortion, robbery, gang rape, and attempted murder, according to police.

Both women are receiving treatment at a hospital, PTI reports. Police have assured that efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest.