ISRO launches 2 Singaporean satellites at BoB island

ISRO launched two Singapore satellites on board a polar satellite launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Pic/PTI

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the PSLV-C55 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placed two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation into the intended orbit. ISRO chief S Somanath said, “Congratulations PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Mission—the PSLV has placed both satellites in the intended orbit.” The launch was completed at 14.19 hours IST, ISRO said. Speaking about the launch he said the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle once again in its 57th flight demonstrated its reliability and suitability for commercial launch.

“This was a mission towards the east direction. and the inclination is 9.9 degrees, very precise. PSLV in its 57th flight has once again demonstrated its high reliability and suitability for the commercial missions of this class,” said the ISRO chief. “This is the fifth launch in this edition. This rocket launch is being carried out with eight small payloads and we have prayed for the success of this launch,” the ISRO chairman said.

