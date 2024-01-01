Breaking News
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid rave party in Thane; drugs seized
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations
No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > News > India News > Article > ISRO scientists successfully fire fourth stage of PSLV C58 twice to hold scientific experiments

ISRO scientists successfully fire fourth stage of PSLV-C58 twice to hold scientific experiments

Updated on: 01 January,2024 11:57 AM IST  |  Sriharikota
PTI |

Top

ISRO on Monday successfully did a manoeuvring experiment by firing the fourth stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket twice to conduct scientific experiments.

ISRO scientists successfully fire fourth stage of PSLV-C58 twice to hold scientific experiments

ISRO's PSLV-C58 carrying an X-ray polarimeter satelite and 10 other satelites lifts off from the spaceposrt of Sriharikota/ PTI

Listen to this article
ISRO scientists successfully fire fourth stage of PSLV-C58 twice to hold scientific experiments
x
00:00

ISRO on Monday successfully did a manoeuvring experiment by firing the fourth stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket twice to conduct scientific experiments.


After the 44.4-meter-tall PSLV rocket lifted off from the first launch pad at 9.10 am on Monday, it placed the primary satellite XPoSat into the desired orbit after 21 minutes of flight as intended.


Later, scientists at the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency fired the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket twice to reduce the altitude from 650 km to 350 km to conduct the scientific experiment in which 10 other payloads of various ISRO centres would be operational in the Low Earth Orbits under the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM) experiment.


The rocket used for today's successful mission was the PSLV-DL variant, which has a lift-off mass of 260 tonnes. The fourth stage is configured as a 3-axis stabilized Orbital platform for conducting experiments.

The space agency conducted a similar scientific experiment using POEM-2 in the PSLV-C55 mission in April 2023.

The electrical power requirements of the fourth stage orbital platform are catered by Flexible Solar Panel in conjunction with 50 Ah Li-ion battery.

The orbital platform (PS4) consists of avionic systems to take care of navigation, guidance, control and telecommands and orbital platform altitude control systems to cater to the control to test the payloads, ISRO said.

Among the 10 payloads are: Radiation Shielding Experiment Module by TakeMe2Space, Women Engineered Satellite by LBS Institute of Technology for Women, BeliefSat (an amateur radio satellite) built by KJ Somaiya Institute of Technology, Green Impulse Transmitter by Inspecity Space Labs Pvt Ltd, LEATTD -- Launching

Expeditions for Aspiring Technologies Technology Demonstrator by Dhruva Space Pvt Ltd.

RUDRA 0.3HPGP and ARKA 200 developed by Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Dust Experiment (DEX) built by PRL, ISRO and Fuel Cell Power System and Si based High Energy cell built by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre are the others. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

andhra pradesh visakhapatnam India news national news indian space research organisation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK